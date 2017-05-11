State says Adirondack High Peaks remain icy and muddy

KEENE, N.Y. (AP) - Hikers are being warned that the Adirondack High Peaks are muddy and icy.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday urged hikers to be cautious and asked that they postpone hikes on trails above 2,500 feet. Officials say those high-elevation trails need more time to dry and harden.

Backcountry trails in the highest elevations are still covered in melting ice and snow. Those muddy trails can be slippery and vulnerable to erosion by hikers.

In particular, the agency is asking hikers to avoid high-elevation trails in the Dix, Giant and High Peaks Wilderness areas in the northern Adirondacks until conditions improve.

