Montpelier roads to close Thursday evening for race

A heads up about traffic delays in Montpelier Thursday evening.

The Governor's Corporate Cup race is happening May 11 at 6 p.m. by the Vermont Statehouse.

The 5K winds through several streets in that area, which will be closed to traffic.

Police say they expect about 4,500 people to participate. They're asking drivers to avoid the Statehouse area if possible during the race.

Here is the listing of road closures from police:

State Street (between Taylor Street and Bailey Avenue) will be closed from 5:30 p.m. until approximately 7:15 p.m. State Street will then be closed temporarily at Elm Street once the race is underway

If possible, it is advisable to avoid travel in this area from 5:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.