Montpelier roads to close Thursday evening for race

Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, say a woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after she threw noodles at someone during an argument.
A heads up about traffic delays in Montpelier Thursday evening due to the Governor's Corporate Cup race.
In Burlington, some students are taking matters into their own hands to stop their classmates from drinking.
A marijuana legalization proponent says the Vermont Legislature's vote to legalize recreational use of marijuana shows the "walls of prohibition" are falling and it is here to stay.
The Trump administration says it's committed to taking on New Hampshire's opioid crisis.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a measure to protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation and help Vermonters with long-term care needs.
Six companies have agreed to pay nearly $4.2 million to New York state to settle allegations that they illegally sold tickets to concerts and other events.
New York car manufacturers can now apply to test driverless cars on public highways.
