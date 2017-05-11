Volunteer gardeners help Rutland bloom

Volunteers in Rutland are adding some color to city gardens this spring.

Thursday morning, members of the Rutland Garden Club planted boxwood and creeping junipers at the Blue Star Memorial garden off Woodstock Ave.

The group has been around since the 1930s and currently had about 70 members. They raise money to buy the plants and then work all summer planting throughout the city.

"We do it to give back to the city and to help people have a beautiful place to walk by and enjoy when they drive by and maybe encourage them to beautify around their house," said Zip Barnard of Rutland.

The group plants trees in 22 locations throughout the city, so you might see them around.