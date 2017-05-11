Strong winds topple port-a-potty

Rutland is still cleaning up from last week's storms, we don't envy whoever had to clean up this.

The winds from Friday's storm were so strong, they pushed and knocked over a port-a-potty.

The sight was caught on camera by 13-year-old Elizabeth Franzoni in the White's Recreation area parking lot.

The family says the port-a-potty slid by their car, missing the passenger side by just a few feet.