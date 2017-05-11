Quantcast

Top Trump official discusses opioid crisis in NH

CONCORD, N.H. -

The Trump administration says it's committed to taking on New Hampshire's opioid crisis.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway are traveling the country on a listening tour about the opioid problem. They held a closed-door meeting Wednesday with New Hampshire officials from law enforcement, public health and the judicial system, as well as recovery and treatment advocates.

"The president understands the scope of this issue, the challenge of this issue and the severity of this issue. He's made this an absolute top priority," Price said.

Price went on to say that as Health and Human Services secretary, the opioid crisis was one of the three specific clinical health-oriented challenges he wants to devote more resources to.

