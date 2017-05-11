Pot legalization proponent says Vt. law recognizes new trend

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A marijuana legalization proponent says the Vermont Legislature's vote to legalize recreational use of marijuana shows the "walls of prohibition" are falling and it is here to stay.

Matt Simon, the regional representative of the Marijuana Policy Project, says the approval of marijuana legalization measures last November by voters in Massachusetts and Maine is what brought legalization to the East Coast.

He says Vermont is recognizing the reality that marijuana is going to become legal nearby and it's best to control it. Before Vermont, voters in eight states and the District of Columbia had approved marijuana legalization.

The Vermont bill would legalize the use of small amounts of marijuana effective next year

It remains to be seen if Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott will veto the marijuana bill.

