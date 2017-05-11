Additional troops called in to help with Montreal flooding

Officials in Quebec warn it's not yet time to move into recovery mode from the floods. The province is still in the thick of an emergency. Nearly 4,000 homes have now been flooded and 2,700 of them have been evacuated.

In a devastated neighborhood just 15 kilometers from downtown Montreal, the water is receding. But the brave fight they've put up in one home for days suffered a devastating setback Thursday morning. After removing manholes from the street, water started gushing in. The damage there will take a long time to repair, just like it will for thousands of others.

Some homeowners are now starting to focus on the aftermath, on the cleanup, on assessing just how much disaster relief funds will help.

The local MP here is Heritage Minister Melanie Joly.

"We will be in close contact with the province to make sure people are supported," said Joly.

But there is also still plenty of work to do to on the ground.

"We're still in emergency response phase at the front end. Recovery will not be quick or easy," said Ralph Goodale, public safety minister.

More homes are still getting flooded.

Another town, this one downstream from Montreal, has declared a state of emergency. And so additional troops are being called in. Another 470 soldiers will be on the ground by Thursday night. Adding to the six Griffon Helicopters, the 12 Zodiacs, now a ship will aid in the operation.

"HMCS Montreal has been deployed to assist with relief efforts as required," said Harjit Sajjan, defense minister.

And while soldiers have helped, the biggest army is that of neighbors, some who were strangers just days ago now leaning on one another.

Related Story:

Montreal mayor declares state of emergency