Pot decriminalization clears major hurdle in NH Senate

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is on the path to joining its New England neighbors by decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The state Senate passed legislation Thursday to remove criminal penalties for possessing up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana. It must go back to the House for a final vote before heading to Gov. Chris Sununu. He's likely to sign it.

Thursday's vote marks a major victory for advocates of marijuana reform, who have seen their attempts at decriminalization stymied for years in the Senate. Police chiefs have long been opposed, arguing marijuana use can lead to harsher drugs.

Backers of decriminalization say a marijuana charge can ruin a young person's life, potentially harming their ability to get a job. They say the police's resources are better spent fighting the state's opioid crisis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.