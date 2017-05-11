Quantcast

Church Street staple hopes to open permanent dumpling house

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A Church Street staple wants to become a permanent part of Burlington's downtown.

If you're a regular to Church Street during the lunch hour, you've seen the line at Hong's Dumplings food cart.

The owner, Hong Yu, has been running the dumpling cart on Church Street for the past 13 years.

Now, she wants to open a dumpling house on Pearl Street, but it needs a lot of work.

They've turned to their loyal fans for help on a Go Fund Me page.

