Church Street staple hopes to open permanent dumpling house

Calls are growing for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference in Election 2016.
This Super Senior helped build Clinton County brick by brick. Meet John West.
Police are looking for the truck involved in a hit-and-run in Southern Vermont.
Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, say a woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after she threw noodles at someone during an argument.
There's an update to the death investigation in Tupper Lake.
A heads up about traffic delays in Montpelier Thursday evening due to the Governor's Corporate Cup race.
In Burlington, some students are taking matters into their own hands to stop their classmates from drinking.
Police say dozens of old tires were tossed along an Essex road.
