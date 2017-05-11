More women undergoing breast 'explants'

When Amy Wys had breast augmentation surgery, it was trendy.

"At the time I was early 20s and that was the thing: big, fake breasts," she said.

Now, 15 years later, the 39-year-old mom says the look and the back problems that come with D-cup implants no longer fit her lifestyle. So she decided to have what's called an explant.

"I just wanted to go back to something more natural," Wys said.

Dr. Lisa Cassileth says a growing number of patients over 30 are reducing the size of their implants or taking them out.

"There's that natural desire to be super sexy in your 20s and be very attractive. In your 40s, you get a little more practical; you're trying to be healthy, you're trying to work out," Cassileth said.

Celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Victoria Beckham have been open about having explants. Cassileth says more women are thinking about their future.

"An implant only lasts for 10, 15 years," she said. "So these women are now looking ahead and saying, 'Wow, I've got an implant in. I have to have two, three more procedures in my lifetime.'"

Wys says she's more comfortable now in her own body.

"I'm happy," she said. "I think I look much better in my clothes, much more natural."

And she doesn't feel the need to cover up anymore.