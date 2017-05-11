Rutland takes on feral cat problem

Does Southern Vermont have a cat problem? The Rutland County Humane Society developed a program to prevent feral cats from overpopulating.

Feral cats differ from a stray in that they are scared of humans, survive on their own in dark, abandoned places and can seldom be made into pets.

The Rutland County Humane Society is trapping these cats, neutering them and then letting them go back in the location where they were found.

"We've been here 37 years," said Roger Ryan.

Ryan lives beside an abandoned home on Maple Street.

"It's just a mess," said Ryan.

He says what was once a hub for drugs is now a shelter for feral cats.

"Right here, the foundation has let go and there's a big hole right here and that's where the cats and the squirrels go in and out," said Ryan.

He says he saw a couple hanging outside the house a few days ago.

"They don't have collars on them and some of them look pretty scruffy," said Ryan.

"We usually use something stinky like tuna and oil," said MeiMei Brown, Rutland County Humane Society.

Brown is a volunteer at the humane society and has trapped over 800 feral cats, just like ones Ryan described near his home.

"The cat will go in and the trap has been sprung," said Brown.

Every April, the humane society launches their trap-neuter-return program.

"The whole purpose of the program is to stabilize and slowly have the population decline," said Brown.

Once trapped and determined to be feral, cats are sent to the vet to be tested and spayed or neutered. Shortly after, the cats are returned to the location where they were found. The procedure costs the humane society about $80 to $100 a cat and for this area, there are more cats than any other county.

"With the numbers of cats that are out there, we usually run out of money every year." said Brown.

Brown says population stabilization takes time, but after 20 to 30 years, the number of feral cats should dwindle to zero.

But until then...

"It's a problem, it really is," said Ryan.

The humane society encourages people to let them know about feral cats in their neighborhood.