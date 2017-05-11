Leahy, Shaheen want more info on FBI's Russia probe

Senators Patrick Leahy and Jeanne Shaheen want to know more about the FBI's Russia investigation.

The two sit on the Appropriations Committee. They sent a letter to the U.S. attorney general's office asking for details about funding requests by the FBI.

Officials say Comey requested more money for the agency just days before President Trump fired him.

Leahy, D-Vermont, and Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, also want the FBI and Justice Department to investigate Russian meddling into last year's presidential election.

Meanwhile, the acting FBI director says there is an effort to curtail the bureau's Russia investigation.