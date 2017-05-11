Could Ayotte be Trump's pick to replace FBI director?

Former Republican New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte is reportedly in the running to replace James Comey at the FBI.

Ayotte distanced herself from candidate Donald Trump during the campaign, but they've repaired their relationship. Ayotte helped steer Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch through the nomination process.

Before becoming a senator, Ayotte was New Hampshire's attorney general. Should Ayotte get the job, she would be the first woman to lead the FBI.