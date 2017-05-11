NY first responders report naloxone-resistant heroin

Some first responders in New York say they're seeing evidence of naloxone-resistant heroin.
Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, can reverse opioid overdoses. It has helped cut the number of deaths in the nationwide heroin epidemic.
But emergency workers in Rochester, New York, believe heroin laced with a synthetic additive may have made its way to their area. And they say the new synthetic heroin prevents Narcan from working effectively.
"The opioid crisis is huge and the health care system as a whole has kind of responded in a sense by getting Narcan more readily available," Greece Volunteer Ambulance Chief Matt Comer said. "It's still not effective, so we end up giving them the IV dose which is a little bit more potent. We have cases where it's taken five, six times that amount."
The new synthetic drug is called acryl-fentanyl. It's been linked to 44 deaths in Chicago and more in Pittsburgh.
Calls are growing for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference in Election 2016.
This Super Senior helped build Clinton County brick by brick. Meet John West.
Police are looking for the truck involved in a hit-and-run in Southern Vermont.
Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, say a woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after she threw noodles at someone during an argument.
There's an update to the death investigation in Tupper Lake.
A heads up about traffic delays in Montpelier Thursday evening due to the Governor's Corporate Cup race.
In Burlington, some students are taking matters into their own hands to stop their classmates from drinking.
Police say dozens of old tires were tossed along an Essex road.
