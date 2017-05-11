NY first responders report naloxone-resistant heroin

Some first responders in New York say they're seeing evidence of naloxone-resistant heroin.

Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, can reverse opioid overdoses. It has helped cut the number of deaths in the nationwide heroin epidemic.

But emergency workers in Rochester, New York, believe heroin laced with a synthetic additive may have made its way to their area. And they say the new synthetic heroin prevents Narcan from working effectively.

"The opioid crisis is huge and the health care system as a whole has kind of responded in a sense by getting Narcan more readily available," Greece Volunteer Ambulance Chief Matt Comer said. "It's still not effective, so we end up giving them the IV dose which is a little bit more potent. We have cases where it's taken five, six times that amount."

The new synthetic drug is called acryl-fentanyl. It's been linked to 44 deaths in Chicago and more in Pittsburgh.