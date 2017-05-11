Quantcast

Auction date set for Maple Leaf Treatment Center equipment

A date has been set for the auction of items from the shuttered addiction treatment facility in Underhill.

Maple Leaf Treatment Center closed suddenly earlier this year and filed for bankruptcy and now everything must go. The auction is planned for May 18.

Restaurant, office, lawn and garden equipment are up for grabs.

