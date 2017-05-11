Vermonters react to passage of legal pot bill

Will the governor back legal pot? Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, is the only voice that matters left in the debate over legalizing marijuana in Vermont.

Vermonters who took the time to chat with us about pot legalization Thursday voiced mixed feelings. But one thing is certain, the most vocal advocates for and against legalization won't be getting any quieter now that the governor has sole discretion over whether to legalize.

Scott likely won't decide marijuana legalization's fate for a few weeks, after his lawyers and those for the Legislature thoroughly vet it.

We asked those in Montpelier to provide some unsolicited advice. They may not be much help.

"I've got mixed feelings about it," said Tracy Alger of Barre.

"I think people who are worried about developing teenage minds have a point, and I think it's ridiculous not to legalize it. I have contradictory opinions," said Bob Rosenfeld of Plainfield.

The choice before the governor is not whether to allow retail sale and collect taxes like Colorado. Rather his choice amounts to deciding if those 21 and older can possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana and grow up to two plants on their own property beginning in July 2018.

While random passers-by on the street may not be weighing in, the governor is getting plenty of pressure from those with strong feelings.

"The cannabis issue seems to attract young people, so there's really been a surge of engagement on our platform," said Benjamin Brown of Montpelier.

Brown runs a nonpartisan website helping individuals get in touch with lawmakers and find traction for their causes. He says his data suggest marijuana is the conversation of most interest to the public.

The American Lung Association delivered a letter asking the governor to veto the bill. Hand-delivered letters are atypical, but the governor's office is flooded with emails and phone calls since the Legislature signed off on pot.

The immense political pressure may not resolve until the governor resolves the question one way or another with a stroke of his pen. Scott has hinted he may have serious enough concerns about the bill to veto it. Even if he does sign it into law, if issues are discovered, lawmakers would have time to address them before legalization would take effect.

