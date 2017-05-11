Quantcast

Police investigate hit-and-run in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Vt. -

Police are looking for the truck involved in a hit-and-run in Southern Vermont.

Manchester police say the driver of a refrigerated white box truck sideswiped another vehicle Thursday morning forcing it to flip.

Two of the three people inside were hospitalized in serious condition.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Depot Street, so if you saw it or you know who was driving contact police.

