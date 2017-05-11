Pot bill has some Vt. businesses seeing green

If the governor signs off on the marijuana bill, it could bring a boost to some budding Vermont businesses. That includes those that sell items that help gardeners grow pot.

Green State Gardener in Burlington tells WCAX News they are "cautiously enthusiastic." They are hopeful it will not only help bring in business but also take away the stigma of what they do.

The company already helps with small-space growing solutions, like medicinal marijuana users who choose to grow plants at home. If the new bill passes, it would allow adults to grow two flowering plants and four vegetative plants at home. That would likely mean more customers buying lights, grow tents, fertilizers and soil.

Workers say the bill would also allow them to push for an alternative to the underground market, encouraging users to cultivate organically from seed to the end product.

They say if this passes, they project it to be only positive for their bottom line.

"We project it going up. There's really no way you don't, honestly," said Dylan Raap, the CEO of Green State Gardener. "We would love to see an artisanal Vermont industry spring up here. We've done such an incredible job in sectors like cheese and maple syrup and, of course, craft beer. And why can't this be another uniquely artisanal Vermont product that we can rep our state's impressive brand by?"

Green State Gardener is just one of a number of Vermont stores that could benefit from a legalized cannabis market in the state next year. They say they hope it will give the state a foothold with Massachusetts, Maine and Canada.

Right now, they're actually running a social media campaign encouraging people to call the governor to support and sign the bill.

