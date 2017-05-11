Slideshow: Celebrating our moms for Mother's Day!

Police say two cars crashed on Route 191 Thursday.
Police say two cars crashed on Route 191 Thursday.
The owner of two Vermont resorts who is accused of misusing foreign investors' money in "Ponzi-like fashion" has received more news: his $950,000 tax refund was turned over to a federal receivership in charge of his assets.
The owner of two Vermont resorts who is accused of misusing foreign investors' money in "Ponzi-like fashion" has received more news: his $950,000 tax refund was turned over to a federal receivership in charge of his assets.
The new owner of a Christmas-themed amusement park in Vermont is prepping to reopen the park after a long hiatus, working past the vandalism that has plagued the park during its closure.
The new owner of a Christmas-themed amusement park in Vermont is prepping to reopen the park after a long hiatus, working past the vandalism that has plagued the park during its closure.
Will the new survey being sent to residents in Burlington's New North End result in lane changes on North Avenue? Channel 3's Alex Hirsch reports.
Will the new survey being sent to residents in Burlington's New North End result in lane changes on North Avenue? Channel 3's Alex Hirsch reports.
New York state is making $62 million available to help local governments upgrade their sewer systems and drinking water infrastructure.
New York state is making $62 million available to help local governments upgrade their sewer systems and drinking water infrastructure.
A monument is being installed at the upstate New York starting point of an American military expedition that played a key role early in the Revolutionary War.
A monument is being installed at the upstate New York starting point of an American military expedition that played a key role early in the Revolutionary War.
Kindergarteners at Chamberlin Elementary School wanted to share a special message with Gary.
Kindergarteners at Chamberlin Elementary School wanted to share a special message with Gary.
Happy Mother's Day from WCAX!
Happy Mother's Day from WCAX!