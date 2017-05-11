Quantcast

Autopsy results released in Tupper Lake death investigation

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. -

There's an update to the death investigation in Tupper Lake.

State Police released the autopsy results and they say those show Jamie Martin was killed from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest. The results also show Stacey Ayotte died from a gunshot wound to the head.

While they say these confirm that it was a murder-suicide, they're still investigating the motive.

