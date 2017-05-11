Illegally dumped tires piling up in Essex

Police say old tires were tossed along the side of an Essex road. Now, they're asking the public for help tracking down the culprits.

Four used tires were found dumped on Greenfield Road a few days ago, but then a witness saw two people toss 25 more in the same spot Thursday.

Police say that witness says the suspects were in a black pickup. One of them reportedly said the area was a "dumping ground."

"When approached by her, told her that it was a tire drop-off site and actually suggested that she bring her own tires there to drop off. She was suspicious of that and contacted us. There is no tire drop-off site in the area and we are currently looking for who the male and female were who dropped off the tires," Essex Police Ofc. Stephen Dunning said.

The man and woman are described as both being in their 50s. The man was average height and weight with long blond and gray hair in a ponytail. The woman was described as shorter and very thin with blond hair.

Anyone with information should call police in Essex at 802-878-8331.