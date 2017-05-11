Vt. Senate president: End-of-session deal will take a miracle

There may be an end in sight but still no resolution to the teacher health care battle that has tied up the legislative session.

A compromise plan being looked at would tell Vermont school districts that they have to find their share of $13 million in health care savings, but how they do that would still be up to them.

The governor was pushing for $26 million in savings by having unions negotiate teachers' contracts with the state.

WCAX News Political Reporter Kyle Midura talked with the governor Thursday evening. Kyle, is he going to veto this proposal?

Reporter Kyle Midura: Well, it sure seems that way, Darren and Kristin.

Sen. Tim Ashe, P/D-President Pro Tem, says lawmakers need a miracle here. The House and Senate put plans on the table but the governor said still not good enough.

"We're on an unsustainable path and we have $26 million we need to realize year after year after year, then we have to go to something to make sure we put it in a place that has the full force of the law," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor adds that he does see a viable framework for agreement.

Senate Leader Ashe says they've met the governor's goals and it's time to vote on their idea and it's time to be decisive on this.

"But here we are actually putting the money on the table giving it back to taxpayers. And I believe that at this point we've met the veto threat, we have provided the tax relief exactly, in fact, more than the governor had proposed," Ashe said.

The Senate will vote on its plan Friday. Many here expect the House will support the plan along party lines. But give the Republicans aren't on board, this could continue to fester here, especially given that leaders do seem to believe that the governor is willing to veto this if they don't go his way.