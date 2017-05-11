Vt. AG joins request for special investigator on Russian interference

Calls are growing for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference in Election 2016.

Vermont's T.J. Donovan is one of 20 Attorneys General making that request.

All are Democrats. They sent a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein saying only the appointment of an independent special counsel can begin to restore public confidence. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey calls President Trump's firing of FBI Director Comey during the Russia investigation, a violation of public trust.

It appears the White House and the acting FBI director are already on different pages.

The president says the FBI had lost its confidence in James Comey.

But in testimony before the Senate acting chief Andrew McCabe had a different story.