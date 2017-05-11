Quantcast

Vermont joins American Craft Beer Week

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Next week kicks off a weeklong celebration of Vermont craft beer and the brewers behind the production. Events will be held at brewer's taprooms, restaurants and craft beer bars across the state. Vermont has more breweries per capita than any other state and the industry supports nearly 2,000 jobs with an overall economic impact of nearly $377 million.

And this is the first time in 12 years that Vermont will be joining in on a nationwide celebration of craft beer. Amy Cronin of the Vermont Brewers Association joined WCAX to talk about the state's role in American Craft Beer Week.

