Brattleboro wins Unified Basketball title

Thursday, May 11th
CASTLETON, Vt. -- Brattleboro edged CVU 46-45 to win the 2017 Unified Basketball state championship Thursday afternoon at Castleton University.
Zach Smith led Brattleboro with a game high 18. CVU, which won the inaugural Unified title last spring, was paced by Wayne Elisa, who scored 14 points.
Unified Basketball is a joint effort between the Vermont Principals Association and Special Olympics Vermont.
