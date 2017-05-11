Quantcast

Brattleboro wins Unified Basketball title - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Brattleboro wins Unified Basketball title

Posted: Updated:

Thursday, May 11th
 
CASTLETON, Vt. -- Brattleboro edged CVU 46-45 to win the 2017 Unified Basketball state championship Thursday afternoon at Castleton University.

Zach Smith led Brattleboro with a game high 18.  CVU, which won the inaugural Unified title last spring, was paced by Wayne Elisa, who scored 14 points.

Unified Basketball is a joint effort between the Vermont Principals Association and Special Olympics Vermont.  

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.