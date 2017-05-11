Quantcast

3 Chittenden County residents accused of conspiracy to deal drug - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

3 Chittenden County residents accused of conspiracy to deal drugs

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Three people in Chittenden County are accused of setting up their homes to deal drugs.

The feds tell us Michelle West, Gayle Morenus and Michael Bessette were involved in the illegal activity at properties in Burlington and Colchester. Authorities say their investigation turned up conspiracy to deal cocaine and other drugs.

Each could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.