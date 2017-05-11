South Burlington students narrow down new nickname

Almost 900 students weighed in and the South Burlington School District is one step closer to replacing the controversial "Rebel" name.

Thursday night the mascot selection oversight committee announced the names that received the most support in a recent student poll. They are Avalanche, Blizzard, Blue Lightning or (Bolts for short), Gray Wolves, Huskies, Pride (Pack of Lions), Storm, Thunder, Timber Wolves, Wildcats, Wolf Pack and Wolves.

The next poll will be on Tuesday, May 16 and the final poll will take place on Thursday, May 18. The committee plans to present the results of the final poll to the school board June 7.

Related Stories:

Students begin selection process for new South Burlington mascot

Dueling rallies aim to promote healing in South Burlington

SBHS student appears in federal court for threats

South Burlington student in court Monday

Police: South Burlington student arrested in school threat case

Another threat in South Burlington despite canceled classes

Former VSP detective on how to stop swatting threats

Classes canceled Friday after South Burlington school threats

Another lockdown at South Burlington High School

Threat prompts lockdown at South Burlington High School

Police investigate threats to South Burlington schools

Keeping kids safe at school

Tips on talking to your kids about school threats

South Burlington votes down school budget for second time

South Burlington voters decide on revised school budget

Man accused of threatening teen over 'Rebel' name

What's in a name? Changing school mascots

Community reacts to costly plans to rename 'Rebels'

'Rebels' name change to be costly

South Burlington students share mixed feelings after losing nickname

School board votes to get rid of 'Rebel' nickname

South Burlington High School to keep 'Rebel' nickname

Debate over 'rebel' nickname continues in South Burlington

Rebels' days numbered?

Crusade for a New Mascot