Springfield man accused of lewd and lascivious conduct

David LaClair David LaClair
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. -

A Springfield man is accused of lewd and lascivious conduct with three children.

David LaClair, 60, was arrested Thursday.

Investigators say the crimes happened in Perkinsville and Weathersfield back in 2010.

LaClair was released on a citation and is due in court Friday. 

