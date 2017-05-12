Quantcast

Bear cub rescued in New Hampshire

CARROLL, N.H. -

Police in New Hampshire rescued a bear cub Thursday.

The Carroll Police Department along with state police responded to reports of a mother bear and four cubs on the road near the Bretton Woods Ski resort.

When they got there they found out mom and most of the cubs were fine, but one cub was just too weak to leave alone.

After consulting with wildlife officials they decided to take the cub to a rehab center in Lyme, New Hampshire where hopefully he can regain his strength and return to the wild.

