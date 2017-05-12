New survey sent out to residents about lane changes on North Avenue

A survey is now being mailed to residents living in Burlington's New North End.

North Avenue used to be four lanes and for much of the last year, it's been down to three lanes with a turn in the middle and a bike lane.

When Burlington Public Works first took out a lane on North Avenue in the New North End, a survey showed drivers were split down the middle on how they felt about it.

With the one year pilot program ending at the beginning of June, this new survey has been sent out to residents in the New North End, once again asking how they feel about the lane change and the new bike lanes.

Some Residents have said that the current layout results in longer traffic jams.

Other residents have said they do believe it is safer, even though it may take a little longer to travel.

Crossing both lanes to turn left has also been a problem according to some residents on North Ave, due to rush hour traffic.

Some North Avenue residents say they are frustrated with Burlington Public works.

They say the BPW manipulated data in order to support the lane changes.

So, rather than have BPW conduct this survey, which they did last time, an independent third party, Castleton Polling Institute, will conduct the survey.

The survey was mailed to residents in wards 4 and 7 of the New North End, but anyone in Burlington can take the survey, which will be advertised online and in public places.

That's another sticking point for some New North End residents, who believe the survey should only be done by them.

Channel 3 will looking into the data of traffic accidents on North Ave during this pilot program compared to before.

The survey ends May 29th.