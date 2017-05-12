Quantcast

Chamberlin School sings happy birthday to Gary - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Chamberlin School sings happy birthday to Gary

Posted: Updated:

   Ukuleles are being incorporated in music class over at Chamberlin School in South Burlington.
   When the kindergarteners there aren't singing, they look forward to recess.
   They tell us there's one special person they check in with daily to be sure they are able to go outside.
   And this morning they have a message to share to share with Gary Sadowsky.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.