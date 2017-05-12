Magician to fix and reopen Christmas theme park in Vermont

PUTNEY, Vt. (AP) - The new owner of a Christmas-themed amusement park in Vermont is prepping to reopen the park after a long hiatus, working past the vandalism that has plagued the park during its closure. David Haversat, of Oxford, Connecticut, says repairs are extra work before the park opens in August in Putney, but nothing he believes will set him back.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Haversat, a magician and auction house co-owner, finalized his purchase of the park this week. Santa's Land has been closed since 2014 after a sheriff's deputy found a number of deer that had died of neglect.

Earlier this week, the Windham County Sheriff's Department issued a press release stating the property has had many instances of vandalism over the last couple of years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Vandals target Santa's Land

Interest in reopening Santa's Land park

Former park operator ordered to pay $30K for care of deer

Judge: Park's deer and goats must be forfeited

Veterinarian: Animals got worse at Santa's Land

Search warrant: 20 animals removed from Santa's Land

Authorities seize animals from Santa's Land

Woman trying to feed Santa's Land animals cited

Protest planned at Santa's Land over animals

2 plead not guilty to animal cruelty at Vt. theme park

Vermonter cited for animal cruelty faces theft charge

Animal cruelty charges at Santa's Land