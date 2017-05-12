Magician to fix and reopen Christmas theme park in Vermont

PUTNEY, Vt. (AP) - The new owner of a Christmas-themed amusement park in Vermont is prepping to reopen the park after a long hiatus, working past the vandalism that has plagued the park during its closure. David Haversat, of Oxford, Connecticut, says repairs are extra work before the park opens in August in Putney, but nothing he believes will set him back.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Haversat, a magician and auction house co-owner, finalized his purchase of the park this week. Santa's Land has been closed since 2014 after a sheriff's deputy found a number of deer that had died of neglect.
Earlier this week, the Windham County Sheriff's Department issued a press release stating the property has had many instances of vandalism over the last couple of years.
