2 recovering after Derby crash

DERBY, Vt. -

Two people are recovering after a crash in Derby.

It happened on Route 191 at the intersection of Crawford Farm Road Thursday.

Vermont State Police say Dawn Perry, 52, of Brownington, and Karen Rinner, 55, of North Troy, crashed into each other.

Both cars had a lot of damage to the front ends.

Police are still investigating and, so far, no one is charged.

