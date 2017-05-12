South Burlington student pleads not guilty to making threats

A not guilty plea from a South Burlington High School student charged with creating a murder list and threatening students and staff.

Josiah Leach did not appear in federal court Friday but the 18-year-old's lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

We also learned Friday that Leach's trial will be held in Rutland. And investigators are still analyzing the electronics that they say he used to make those threats.

