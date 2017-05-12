Springfield man faces charge in fatal crash

SALISBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a driver is being charged in connection with a fatal crash in Salisbury last month.

Police said Friday that 33-year-old Shawn Newell of Springfield is facing a charge of grossly negligent operation with death resulting.

Authorities say the April 20 crash happened when Newell tried to pass another vehicle on Route 7 and hit an oncoming car head-on on April 20.

A passenger in the other vehicle - 40-year-old Brian Kerr of Ripton - died in the crash.

Newell and the other driver were taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told police that Newell was speeding and passing slower vehicles ahead of him before the crash.

He's expected to be arraigned on June 5. It was not immediately known if he's being represented by an attorney.

