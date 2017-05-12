GMP, Tesla team up on energy storage project

A one-of-a-kind program with Tesla is launching here in Vermont. It was just announced this morning.

Tesla and Green Mountain Power are teaming up on an energy storage project. GMP will install Tesla Powerpack batteries on utility land and 2,000 Vermonters will get Tesla Powerwall batteries for their homes. Those users will have backup power and won't need generators, according to the company. Customers can also allow utilities to use their energy during peak hours and get compensation.

Our Alexandra Montgomery is talking with GMP today and will update us on this story tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 5 and 6 p.m.

