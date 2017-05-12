Fantasy sports regulations move forward in Vt.

Regulations on fantasy sports are moving forward in the Vermont Statehouse.

The House passed a measure that would charge companies that offer payouts for daily fantasy sports a $5,000 registration fee. The companies also can't advertise to minors and they have to fairly represent the odds of the game.

Only four or five companies do this here, so it's not expected to bring in a lot of money. But down the line the state may look at further taxing the industry.

The Senate is expected to sign off on it, as well.