Still no agreement between governor, lawmakers on teacher health care

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Yet another Vermont legislative workweek comes to a close without a clear end in sight.

Democratic majorities in the House and the Senate seem to have agreement on a framework plan to save the state millions on teacher health care asked for by the governor.

In fact, it guarantees those savings and more or less pushes school boards and teachers into negotiating the benefits package the governor wanted.

But while the governor said just last week his primary goal is to save the cash, Friday he dinged it for not taking teacher health care negotiations to the statewide level and for not doing enough to maximize savings in future years.

His Republican peers in the Statehouse remain in lockstep on the issue, so that will push this standoff into at least one more week.

If the sides can't reach common ground it's quite possible that once they do leave they'll be back in short order following a governor's veto.

