Vermont governor, lawmakers at odds over teacher health plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers and Vermont's Republican governor are trying to find a compromise on a budget issue that will allow the Legislature to adjourn for the year.

The two sides have been divided over how to save up to $26 million a year in the state's Education Fund.

Democratic leaders offered a compromise to Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday but he said he wasn't prepared to accept it.

The Times Argus reports that both sides agree that savings can be achieved from the less-expensive health insurance plans offered to teachers.

Scott had proposed that teachers negotiate their health care benefits directly with the state and pay at least 20 percent of their insurance premiums.

The Democrats proposal would have local districts make a total of $13 million in budget cuts statewide.

