NEK multimillion-dollar performing arts center nears completion

One of Vermont's most notorious criminals walked free Friday after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Why prosecutors say they didn't take these latest charges against Harley Breer to trial.
The FBI raided the home of a Cabot Creamery manager in an embezzlement case. Investigative Reporter Jennifer Costa learned a whistleblower was key to unraveling this alleged seven-year swindle.
A not guilty plea from a South Burlington High School student charged with creating a murder list and threatening students and staff.
Vermont State Police say a driver is being charged in connection with a fatal crash in Salisbury last month.
Police say a local woman drowned after the canoe she was in capsized on Lake Placid Friday.
A fire broke out at a Winooski duplex Friday afternoon.
Police say two cars crashed on Route 191 Thursday.
The owner of two Vermont resorts who is accused of misusing foreign investors' money in "Ponzi-like fashion" has received more news: his $950,000 tax refund was turned over to a federal receivership in charge of his assets.
