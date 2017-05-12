Big time candy makers try to reduce calories

Some of the biggest candy makers are putting their snacks on a diet.

Mars announced a partnership with several other candy manufacturers to reduce calories in their products. The group includes Nestle and the companies that make Brach's, Nutella and Russell Stover. They plan to package their candies in smaller portions and label them more clearly.

Mars said it will spend $200 million to make sure half the products it sells has no more than 200 calories by 2022. The company also tapped the Partnership for a Healthier America to help.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is honorary chair of that organization.