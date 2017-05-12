Quantcast

Lake Placid woman drowns after canoe capsizes

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -

A Lake Placid woman drowned Friday morning.

New York State Police say Saige Borden, 20, was in a canoe on Lake Placid with two other people when the boat capsized.

Police say Borden was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

She was rushed to the hospital in Saranac Lake where she later died.

