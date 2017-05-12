Rutland cemetery damaged by fallen trees after wind storm

Toppled trees are creating big bills in Rutland.

Giant evergreens caused quite a problem at the St. Joseph Cemetery. It took almost a week just to remove them. The trees rested on dozens of headstones at the St. Joseph Cemetery.

"This is my family stone," said Peter Leblanc, Rutland.

When Leblanc heard about the damage to the cemetery, he ran down to check it out.

"You could hardly see it. Branches were all covering it. It was very difficult to see," said Leblanc.

The headstone was shoved off its foundation about 3-and-a-half inches.

"My grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather are all buried in this area where we stand right now," said Leblanc.

Dozens of other headstones were damaged, some even torn out of the ground.

"Right now, we are looking at an uprooted evergreen tree," said Samuel Gorruso, St. Joseph Cemetery president.

Gorruso has worked at the cemetery on Stratton Road since the 1970s. He started when he was just 14 years old.

"I've never seen so much weather damage," said Gorruso.

Gorruso says he wouldn't be surprised if damage totals were over $10,000, an amount that he says should be covered by the Diocese. But he says that's not likely. The church has never reimbursed the cemetery before to repair damage.

"I say thank God we were able to take care of them on our own, but this is big," said Gorruso.

"It's just like my connection to what's left of close family," said Leblanc.

Leblanc says the damage to his family's headstone is probably covered by homeowners insurance

"I can imagine it is going to be thousands of dollars," said Leblanc.

He thinks the cemetery's owner should foot the bill instead.

"I just wish that the archdiocese would take a little responsibility for things that happen in the cemetery and that perpetual care shouldn't just cover mowing the grass," said Leblanc.

He says he's also concerned for the damaged headstones that don't have any living family members.

"That's what upsets me... is we are losing our history," said Leblanc.

Gorusso says he did speak with a representative from the diocese about the insurance claim but has not heard back. We also reached out multiple times throughout the day and had not yet heard back when this story was published.