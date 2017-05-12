Quantcast

Crews put out flames at Winooski home

Crews put out flames at Winooski home

WINOOSKI, Vt. -

A fire broke out at a Winooski duplex Friday afternoon.

It happened on Platt Street around 2 p.m. Crews from Winooski, Colchester, Burlington and Essex responded to the blaze.

All of the residents were able to make it out safely. No one was hurt.

It's unclear what sparked the fire, but officials say it's not suspicious. The Red Cross is helping the victims.

