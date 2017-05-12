A pioneer in vaccines visits Vermont

The acting director of the National Cancer Institute says 600,000 people die of cancer each year in this country and more research is needed to improve its prevention and treatment.

Dr. Douglas Lowy is also an international vaccine pioneer. His decades of research led to the development of the human papillomavirus vaccine, first approved back in 2006. Health officials say HPV causes all cervical cancers, as well as numerous others including cancers of the throat, tongue and tonsils.

Lowy visited the Vermont Cancer Center at the University of Vermont Friday, telling scientists, medical students and health care providers that the next generation of HPV vaccine now protects against the vast majority of cancers caused by the virus.

"It has the ability to protect against a much broader spectrum of HPV types, and to, in principal, prevent at least 90 percent of cervical cancer and an even higher percentage of the other cancers caused by HPV that occur in other locations," Lowy said.

The HPV vaccine is considered one of the greatest medical breakthroughs in a generation. Nevertheless, vaccination rates remain stagnant in many parts of the country. In Vermont, 51 percent under the age of 15 and 65 percent over that age have begun the HPV vaccination protocol.

Our Bridget Barry Caswell spoke to the NCI director one-on-one. You can hear more Monday from her interview with Lowy on the challenges of getting more people vaccinated and why it could be years until the actual impact of the vaccination on cancer deaths is clear.