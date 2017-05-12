Quantcast

Study: Parasite could be lurking in sushi, other seafood - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Study: Parasite could be lurking in sushi, other seafood

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Listen up seafood lovers: A new study warns of a parasite that could be lurking in sushi or other undercooked seafood. It attaches to your stomach lining and causes stomach pain, vomiting and fever.

Researchers say the parasite is not entirely new, but cases are on the rise in Western countries where eating raw fish and seafood dishes is becoming more popular.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.