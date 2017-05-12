Study: Parasite could be lurking in sushi, other seafood

Listen up seafood lovers: A new study warns of a parasite that could be lurking in sushi or other undercooked seafood. It attaches to your stomach lining and causes stomach pain, vomiting and fever.
Researchers say the parasite is not entirely new, but cases are on the rise in Western countries where eating raw fish and seafood dishes is becoming more popular.
