State auction set for Saturday

BERLIN, Vt. -

This weekend is your chance to get some great deals on used state vehicles.

The Department of Buildings and General Services will be auctioning a large assortment of state vehicles and equipment. The items include dump and plow trucks, police cruisers and boats. Also for sale is a selection of hand tools, hunting knives, pocket knives and pocket tools.

The event begins Saturday at 10 a.m. in Berlin. 

