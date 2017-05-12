Vt. man with violent criminal history goes free

One of Vermont's most notorious criminals walked free after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Harley Breer's arrest record shows an extensive violent history, but Friday, he got to go home after cases that have been in the courts for years.

Prosecutors concede that Breer's release could be frustrating to many as his past convictions include burglary, unlawful restraint and kidnapping. But they say the plea deal for charges of domestic assault and disturbing the peace was likely the best outcome they could have come to in this case.

"I simply became convinced that this was the right outcome," Washington County State's Attorney Scott Williams said.

This time, Breer, 47, was facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming back to altercations about five years ago, including what prosecutors described as threatening phone calls.

"Did so by leaving a voice mail of a threatening nature. Specifically by saying, 'I'm going to smack your effing mouth and I'm going to shut your effing eye this time. You're going to walk around with your effing eye shut for Thanksgiving," Washington County Deputy State's Attorney Rory Thibault said.

And prosecutors described other threats to use a gun if anybody got in Breer's way.

"I've got a Glock 9 mm in the truck and I'm getting ready to let it rip," Thibault said.

Breer is a known criminal with a lengthy list of arrests for sex crimes and kidnappings of ex-girlfriends. He's also known to violate his conditions of release by contacting victims.

"By Mr. Breer pleading guilty to such a serious charge provides the type of accountability that has been lacking in prior cases involving Mr. Breer," Thibault said.

State's Attorney Scott Williams had stepped away from the prosecuting team on the case, telling the court of a potential conflict of interest because he worked for a law firm that previously defended Breer. But Friday, Williams said it was his choice to offer a plea deal citing weaknesses in the state's case to bring it to trial.

"I decided that the risk of going to trial-- and Mr. Breer, and this is not meant as any offense to him, might well come out the other end with no convictions after a trial," Williams said.

It's unclear what those weaknesses were, but Williams says the people Breer targeted wanted to put this behind them, as well.

"The victim here wanted this over," Williams said.

Breer has already served about five years behind bars. Now, he'll do six months of home confinement and then go on probation for 40 years. If he violates probation like he's done in the past and a judge revokes it, he could get up to 45 years behind bars.

