Quebec-based manufacturer sets up shop in NH town

BERLIN, N.H. -

There's a boost for manufacturing in a New Hampshire town. A Quebec-based manufacturer contracted to produce parts for Volvo is moving into Berlin.

It will be Deflex Composite's first United States operation. It's expected to employ 10 people by the end of the year. Hiring will begin in the next month and production is expected to start this July.

