Stuck in Vermont: Waking Windows

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

This past weekend was the Waking Windows festival in Winooski. And that's where Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger filmed this week's musical episode of "Stuck in Vermont." While she was there, she asked people to sing the chorus of the "Stuck in Vermont" song-- and you can too. Watch the video to see how.

Click here for "Stuck in Vermont."

